Boudh: Two youths were killed after the motorbike they were riding on was hit by vehicle on Khurda-Bolangir National Highway-57 near Rangamatia village under Harbhanga block in Boudh district late Thursday night. Police are trying to trace the vehicle as it fled the scene after the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Jhantu Charan Behera of Musada locality and Jhantu Bhokta of Brahmangaon village. Both were friends.

According to a source, they had arrived here on a two- wheeler for some work Thursday afternoon. After completing their work, they were returning to their residences when the accident happened. As they were nearing Rangamatia, a speeding vehicle hit them.

On being informed, Boudh town police reached the spot, rescued the youths and rushed them to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. However, they were pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors.

The police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt for the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.

PNN