Hyderabad: Two Maoists were killed Monday in an ‘exchange of fire’ between them and the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. This information was given here by the police, Monday. The incident occurred in Cherla at around 3.00pm when special police parties were combing the forest area between Vaddipeta and Pussuguppa, they informed.

“An exchange of fire occurred between a group of armed underground extremists and district police special party. It lasted for about20 minutes. On searching the area, police found bodies of two male extremists”, Bhadradri Kothagudem DSP Sunil Dutt said.

Police also seized fire arms including, one short weapon (pistol) and two bags. The search was still going on, the SP informed.

Dutt said police had received reliable inputs that armed underground groups of ‘Telangana State Committee’ of CPI(Maoist) were planning to commit ‘sensational’ actions against security personnel and public representatives to enforce a bandh which they had called for Sunday.

“We also received further inputs that Maoist teams were moving in Cherla area to destroy public property. They were also planning to cause harm to public life following which the security forces had launched combing operations,” Dutt stated.

Suspected Maoists had triggered an IED (improvised explosive device) explosion Sunday night close to the encounter spot. It was aimed at harming security forces for the killing of a Maoist September 3.

The Maoist was killed in an ‘encounter’ with police in the district and the ultras had given a bandh call for September 6.