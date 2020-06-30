Chhatrapur: Two more persons fell victim Tuesday to the COVID-19 virus in Ganjam district. The new deaths took the toll in the district to 14. Both the deceased were women aged 48 years and 39 years respectively. They had chronic kidney problems other than being infected by coronavirus.

In a separate development, Chhatrapur block chairman and a resident of Kalpabasi Nagar of Ward No-12 under Chhatrapur NAC have tested positive for the virus. As a result, the administration has declared the area as containment zone. Adjacent localities like Binod Vihar, Reddy Sahi, Bhandari Sahi and some portions of Kalpabasi Nagar have been marked as buffer zones.

The administration is keeping a close watch on these localities. Entry and exit points to the containment and buffer zone areas have been sealed. Residents have been asked to be extra precautionary measures and follow all safety protocols. Restrictions have been imposed on opening of shops and movement of vehicles.

In order to contain the spread of the virus in the locality, Chhatrapur additional tehsildar Jasmin Pradhan has been given the responsibility of a magistrate who is overseeing the ongoing activities like contact tracing and sanitization. She has also been asked to provide all essential commodities and medicines at the doorsteps of the residents in these areas.

Chhatrapur NAC is currently going through a six-day complete shutdown with Tuesday being the first day. Streets, lanes and by lanes wore a deserted look Tuesday. Barring some medicine shops, all the other shops and markets were closed. District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has already announced that those who are found violating COVID-19 guidelines will be prosecuted by the police.

“Some residents of Chhatrapur have tested positive for the disease. A medical team will come and conduct health screening of all the residents in the NAC area,” informed Kulange.

