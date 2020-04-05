Bhubaneswar: Two more new coronavirus positive cases were reported from this city Sunday. Among them is a 70-year-old man and a 29-year-old male according to a tweet by the Health & Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha.

The 70-year-old man is a resident of the Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II. He had returned to the city March 22 from Australia and had been under quarantine. However, his latest blood report has tested positive for coronavirus.

See link: https://twitter.com/HFWOdisha/status/1246740631159889921

The 29-year-old person who has also tested positive is a resident of Bomikhal. He was diagnosed with the disease during active surveillance by health officials.

With two more new cases, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 23. Most of the patients are being treated at the Ashwini hospital in Cuttack.

PNN