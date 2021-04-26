Berhampur: The death toll in an explosive blast at a stone crusher unit in Kukudakhandi of Ganjam district rose to four with two more labourers succumbing to their injuries, Sunday. Two labourers were killed after explosives stored at a house in the crusher unit suddenly exploded, April 19. Three other labourers sustained critical injuries in the incident and were admitted to different hospital for treatment.

Among them, P Sai Gopal, 33, of Kukudakhandi who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital died while Deepak Patra, 35, undergoing treatment at AIIMS also breathed his last Sunday, Sadar police IIC Santoshini Oram said. The bodies will be sent back after conducting post-mortem in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, police has arrested Susant Kumar Rout, the husband of the proprietor of the crusher unit Anupama Rout and manager of the stone quarry Amita Bachhan Bisoyi for the offence. It has been alleged that Susant illegally stored explosives and smuggled them. Anupama and the explosive supplier Rama Sahu are absconding.

PNN