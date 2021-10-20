Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the state, two girls from Odisha have been selected for the UK government’s coveted Chevening Scholarship for higher studies in prestigious universities like Cambridge and Oxford in England.

Hailing from Bhubaneswar, Neelima Mishra and Preeti Pratishruti Dash are the two among 24 students from across India who have been selected by the UK government for their international award scheme. Aimed at developing global leaders, the highly competitive scholarship is funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

Its recipients are personally selected by the British Embassies from around the globe and are awarded an all-expense paid education grant.

“I’m extremely grateful for being selected to avail such opportunity and would like to credit DV Swamy (IAS) and my professor CP Kala, who recommended my name. I’m also thankful to my mentors Navneet and Sumit, former Chevening scholars, for helping me during my preparations. Lastly, nothing would have been possible without constant encouragement and morale boost from my husband, family and friends,” said Neelima.

An avid environmentalist, Neelima, who is a consultant to the Odisha government, has earlier left the country’s shores while on an expedition to the Arctic Circle to understand the impact of climate change. Pursuing MPhil in Environmental Policy at the prestigious Cambridge University, Neelima aims to bring a broader understanding of the environmental changes happening in Odisha and creating awareness on waste management.

Neelima, who is a consultant to the Odisha government on environment, has earlier left the country’s shores while on an expedition to the Arctic Circle to understand the impact of climate change

Preeti, an assistant professor of Law at National Law School, Bengaluru in her different researches has highlighted the need for change in laws regarding death penalty, crime against women and sexual harassments at workplace

Selected after rigorous review procedures, Chevening applicants are expected to use their skills and networking to bring a positive change in their countries after completing their graduation. Once done with selection of their choice of course and university, the candidates are then asked about their specific goals which they aim to achieve.

Working on similar lines, Preeti is clear about her goal of empirically studying the criminal justice system in India which would help shape inclusive policies on criminal law in India. An assistant professor of Law at National Law School, Bengaluru, Preeti in her different researches has highlighted the need for change in laws regarding death penalty, crime against women and sexual harassments at workplace.

“Amidst the raging media trials, it’s important to impart judicial processes against the accused that gives due regard to substantive requirements of sentencing. I am grateful to be selected for the Chevening scholarship and I aim to advocate the need for granting fair trials and availability of legal procedures for minorities in India,” said Preeti, who is pursuing her Masters in Criminology at Oxford University.

Aviral, OP