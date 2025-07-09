Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Sanjeeb Panda was Wednesday posted as the Additional Director General (ADG), anti-Naxal operation, an official notification issued by the Home Department said.

Panda, at present, is ADG, Training and Director, BPSPA (Biju Patnaik State Police Academy). He will now look after the functioning of both the special intelligence wing and anti-Naxal operations, the notification said.

Anup Kumar Sahoo, a 2006 batch IPS officer, IGP, Training, will continue as Director of BPSPA until further notice.

Akhileshwar Singh, 2009 batch IPS officer working as DIG of Police, SWR (south western range), Koraput, has been transferred and posted as DIG of Police, SIW (state intelligence wing), Bhubaneswar with immediate effect.

Kanwar Vishal Singh of 2010 batch officer, who was DIG, SIW, Bhubaneswar, had been posted as DIG, SWR, Koraput.

