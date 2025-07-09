Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Wednesday constituted a committee to inquire into the alleged breach of security at the 12th-century shrine here after four unknown persons were found scaling the outer perimeter wall of the temple.

SJTA chief administrator has formed a committee headed by the administrator (security) to inquire into the matter, Puri District Collector Chanchal Rana told reporters after a video of four people scaling the garbage heap near the ‘Meghnada Pacheri’ (outer boundary wall) went viral on social media.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Admitting that there was a lapse, Rana said that the committee will probe into the alleged breach of security. Trespassers are being identified, and accountability will be fixed in this incident. Subsequent action will also be taken, the collector said.

Stating that the district administration has taken the matter seriously, the collector said that the CCTV footage will be verified, and the persons involved in such activities will be identified.

It was seen in the video that four unidentified men gained unauthorised access to the shrine by scaling the outer perimeter wall, using a large pile of garbage accumulated near the wall as support.

The incident took place Tuesday despite elaborate security arrangements in place during and after the annual Rath Yatra and Niladri Bije rituals.

Biswanath Khuntia, a servitor, said that he has witnessed many people scaling the garbage heap and entering the temple premises. The number of people illegally entering the temples is not four; it should be hundreds, Khuntia said.

The devotees expressed concern over the incident and raised questions on the utility of the AI-enabled cameras for the security of the 12th-century shrine, which is under the scanner of mischief-makers.

In the post-Pahalgam terror attack, the intelligence agencies had warned the Odisha Police regarding the Puri temple remaining on the radar of terrorist outfits, an official said.

Former member of the Temple Managing Committee and renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik said It is surprising that despite the huge deployment of security forces during Rath Yatra, no one spotted them climbing the wall and entering the premises. This is a clear case of lapse on the part of the security agencies.

