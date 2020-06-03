Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu): Two young women migrant workers from Odisha were killed in a freak mishap at a brick kiln here Wednesday. A pile of bricks fell on them near here when they were working, police said. They also said that they are trying to ascertain the identities of the two Odia migrant workers.

The mishap occurred when the two, aged 19 and 20, were loading bricks onto a truck from a heap. The truck was stationedwithin the premises of the kiln at a village off Minjur in this district, police said.

“Stacks of brick fell on the two women and they got buried immediately. The relatives of the two deceased also working at the same kiln, raised an alarm. They desperately tried to rescue the trapped workers, but could not succeed,” a police officer said here. The women were pulled out dead from the brick pile.

There are a string of kilns in this district, neighbouring Chennai, which employ guest workers from states, including Odisha.

PTI