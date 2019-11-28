Berhampur: Wildlife personnel arrested two poachers Wednesday from the Chilika area and recovered carcasses of 13 migratory birds, belonging to different species, from their possession, officials said. The accused has been identified as Parameswar Pradhan.

The anti-poaching squads arrested the accused from Abhimanpur under Tangi Wildlife Range Wednesday when they were transporting the carcasses of Northern Pintails in a motorcycle, DFO, Chilika wildlife division, Alok Ranjan Hota said. The two-wheeler has also been seized from his possession, he added.

It should be stated here that Wildlife personnel have registered three cases against poachers. Four poachers, including two fishermen, have been arrested during the period.

Birds, mostly from northern Eurasia, Caspian region, Siberia, Kazakh, Lake Baikal, and remote areas of Russia, visit Chilika every winter. Over two lakh birds have already migrated to the lake this year.

The DFO said, patrolling has been intensified in the lake as poachers are active in the lagoon. At least 19 anti-poaching camps have been set up in the vicinity of the Chilika lake. In addition, two mobile camps are also operating in the area.

