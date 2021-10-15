Jammu: Two soldiers were killed Friday in an ongoing counter terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Lt Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said, “A counter terrorist operation by the Army is in progress in the area of Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar in Poonch district since the evening of October 14, 2021. “During the operation, there was heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gunfight Vikram Singh Negi (26) and Yogambar Singh (27) were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries.”

Anand added: Negi and Singh displayed exemplary courage, devotion and made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty. The nation will always remain indebted to these bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice for the nation.”

Anand also informed that both the soldiers were from Uttarakhand. The spokesperson also said that the operation is still in progress as terrorists are holed up in the forest. As the area have been cordoned off, they will not be able to escape, asserted the Defence Ministry spokesperson.

With the loss of the two soldiers, the Indian Army have suffered seven casualties this week. Earlier five soldiers were killed in action in an encounter that took place in the same district but at a different location.

The authorities have closed the Poonch-Jammu Highway as a safety measure. The heavily armed terrorists seem to be well entrenched in the forests and the operation to neutralise them is proving to be tough, sources said.