Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said Tuesday. “One unidentified terrorist killed in encounter at Kakpora in Pulwama. Operation is underway,” the police said. The gunfight between terrorists and a joint team of police, Army and the CRPF took place Tuesday afternoon after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. In the ensuing gun battle one terrorist was killed.

This is the second encounter underway in Kashmir over the last 24 hours. Earlier Tuesday one terrorists were killed in an encounter at Melhora area in Shopian district, where one more militant was neutralised late Monday night.

IANS