Digapahandi: In a tragic road mishap, two women were killed Friday after an unidentified vehicle hit them on Gokarnapur main road, a part of Digapahandi-Berhampur State Highway no-17 in Ganjam district Friday. The vehicle fled the spot after the accident. The deceased have been identified as Tamal Bindhani and Chinari Bangari Patra of Gokarnapur village.

Local villagers informed that the two women had gone to the nearby Harini nullah to take bath in the wee hours of Friday. While crossing the road, the mishap occurred.

As the news of the road mishap spread, hundreds of villagers came out and staged a road block by placing burning tyres on the Digapahandi-Berhampur road. They demanded compensation for the families of the deceased families. All this happened while the blood-soaked bodies of the deceased were lying on the road.

One being informed, local sarpanch Asit Kumar Sahu, Digapahandi inspector-in-charge Basant Kumar Sethi along with his team reached at the spot. The officials held discussions with the agitating villagers and pacified them. The villagers withdrew the agitation only after being assured that the issue of compensation would be looked into. Then only the traffic on the road became normal.

The police sent the bodies for post-mortem at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after which those were handed over to their respective families.

When contacted, IIC Sethi said they registered a case (Case No-237/21) and have launched a probe.