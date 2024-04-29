Baliapal: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old child drowned in a pond at Sunarui village under this block of Balasore district Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Anshuman Panigrahi, the only son of Kunjabihari Panigrahi of the village.

As per reports, when the family members were busy doing household chores Sunday morning, Anshuman went to a nearby pond and drowned. When the family members did not find him at home for long, they launched a frantic search for him and finally recovered the kid in an unconscious state from the nearby pond. The family members rushed him to Baliapal community health centre where the doctors pronounced him dead.

On being informed, Baliapal police reached the spot and registered a case (19/24) of unnatural death. They handed over the body to his family members after conducting an autopsy. A pall of gloom descended on the area after the news spread.