Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput was all set to pursue a Hollywood career. The actor had even planned to buy a dream home in Los Angeles. This was disclosed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Vishad Dubey.

Sushant’s film Kedarnath had released two years ago on this day. Vishad took to his unverified Instagram account to open up on the subject. Vishad talked about Sushant’s shooting experience of Kedarnath and also mentioned his Hollywood plans.

“He left for Kedarnath shoot , leaving me home with homework of reading 4/5 books… After 2 weeks He like a ‘demanding Client’ calls… I started preparing, packed few clothes (thinking will discuss and return in few days) and after around 3 days reached Gaurikund (Kedarnath) and met Him (sic),” Vishad wrote.

“The second night there we started discussing and after around an hour of discussion, He said… Sun ab sirf Bollywood nahi karenge , jo humare bachhe hue commitments and movie discussions hain unhe jaldi poora karenge and 2020 tak Hollywood mei honge, ye raha detailed plan (Listen, I will not only work in Bollywood from now on. Will finish my commitments here and be in Hollywood by 2020. This is my detailed plan),” Vishad said.

“And He showed me a rough sketch of His dream LA home which later translated, as a start, into ‘Orion’. Later we deliberated from scratch about what all needs to be done.

“Ab yahi par reh baaki shoot bhar aur hum discuss karte rahenge’. I was excited , but said ‘ bhai 2/3 kapde laaya main is thand mei kese… ‘, He laughed and replied, ‘ Arre itni thand mei main paani mei shot de deraha , tu itna nahi kar sakta , chal mere jacket le lio. (He asked me to stay back for the rest of the shooting schedule. I was excited but had inadequate clothes to last the winter. He laughed and told me that he is standing in the water and giving shots for the film. He offered me his jacket.) And I understood, He can never live Alone (sic),” Vishad added.

“What followed were days of discussions, hardwork and pure bliss in the lap of Shiva. Thanks Gattu Sir for Ishaan and #2Years Of SSR As Mansoor,” Vishad further added thanking the film’s director Abhishek Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment June 14 this year. Initially it was thought to be suicide, but now the CBI is probing the case. It also should be stated here that during the shoot of Kedarnath, the actor was allegedly involved in an affair with Sara Ali Khan.