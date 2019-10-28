Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade on civilians at a bus stand in Sopore, north Kashmir Monday afternoon. 20 civilians sustained injuries, according to the police information.

However, sources say, the number of injured stands at 20 and one of the critically injured has been moved to Srinagar for treatment. The police have cordoned off the area.

This is the second grenade attack in last 48 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, 4 CRPF men were injured in a grenade attack at Karannagar, Srinagar.