Daringbadi: In a bid to provide better irrigation facilities to farmers of the block, the block administration has decided to restore and upgrade two 20-year-old check-dams with the help of the district administration. The two are Sirudijodi and Dubulmaha check-dams.

Assistant Executive Engineer Brudaban Behera stated that Rs14 lakh was estimated for the restoration of the dams. “The restoration of dams will be funded by the interest money of the block office,” added Behera.

Residents of Sirudijodi and Dubulmaha villages have urged the block administration to restore the damaged check dams. Due to lack of maintenance, some portions of the check dams have developed cracks. Residents claim that excess water is now going to waste from the check-dams.

The primary occupation of the residents near the dam is agriculture and the water stored in the check dam helps in replenishing the ground water level.

Kandhamal Collector Dr Brunda D and DRDA project director Biswanath Barik have taken special measures to restore the check-dams to eradicate the problems of villagers.

MLA Saluga Pradhan had paid a visit to the check-dams to verify the condition and directed the block officials to expedite the restoration work.

Notably the check-dams were constructed in 2000. Baliguda ITDA had carried out the tender of the two projects. Hundreds of visitors come to the dam in order to enjoy the natural beauty of the dam every year. During the reconstruction, special emphasis will be given to attract tourists.

Expressing their happiness, locals said after the restoration of the check-dams we will get benefits in terms of better irrigation facilities. More tourists will also come that will give a boost to our financial condition.