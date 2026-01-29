Baripada: A fast-track special court (FTSC) here in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a woman, finding her alone in 2022.

The Ad-Hoc Additional District and Sessions Judge, FTSC, Santosh Kumar Nayak, convicted the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

The court ordered that the convict would undergo an additional six months in jail in case of default in payment of the fine.

The court further directed the Mayurbhanj district legal services authority (DLSA) to provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the survivor.

The convict has been identified as Jishunath Hembram, 38, a resident of Tilaposi village under Morada police limits in the district.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place around 7 pm September 2, 2022, when the victim was returning home after attending a funeral.

Hembram allegedly took advantage of her being alone, dragged her to a secluded place and raped her.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged with Morada police who registered a case (235/22), conducted an investigation and produced the accused before the court, said Public Prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik.