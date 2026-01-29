Bhubaneswar: The Mayurbhanj Cultural Association, Bhubaneswar, will organise the historic Mayurbhanj Utsav 2026 from January 30 to February 1 at the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Campus, the organisers said at a press meet Wednesday.

The three-day festival will bring together people from Mayurbhanj living in and around the Capital, promoting cultural bonding and vibrant interaction on a shared platform.

A key highlight of the Utsav will be its focus on nurturing young and emerging talent from remote areas of Mayurbhanj, giving them a prestigious platform to showcase their artistic skills.

The festival will also feature performances by renowned dancers, musicians, singers, actors and literary figures of Odisha, adding grandeur and diversity to the celebrations.

The audience will enjoy spellbinding performances of the world-famous Mayurbhanj Chau Dance, along with Jhumar, folk and tribal dances, and modern contemporary presentations.

These cultural extravaganzas will unfold on a grandly decorated stage over three vibrant evenings, promising a visual and artistic treat.

Beyond performances, visitors can savour the authentic flavours of Mayurbhanj, including delicacies like Muddhi-Mansa, Dala Khechudi, Ram Ruchuka Curry, and other traditional dishes.

A craft mela featuring exquisite works in stone, bamboo and sabaigrass will further enhance the festive experience.

Mayurbhanj Utsav 2026 promises a vibrant celebration of tradition, talent, taste and togetherness, giving Bhubaneswar a unique window into the rich cultural heritage of Mayurbhanj