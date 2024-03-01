Bhadrak: A special fast-track court here convicted a man for rape of a minor and handed him down 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI), Thursday. The convict was identified as Mohan Kumar Kundu, 34, a resident of Bhagibindha village under Dhamnagar police limits in this district. Judge Minati Panda also slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 on Kundu, apart from the punishment.

In default, Kundu has to undergo additional six months of imprisonment. This was stated here by government pleaders Batkrushna Das and Pradip Mohapatra, Thursday. The duo, who pleaded the case on behalf of the state government, said that Kundu lured the survivor with snacks and chocolates to the nearby Reba river bank and raped her over there, January 13, 2022. He had even threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter before others. The girl returned home and narrated her ordeal before her mother, who took her to the Dhamnagar police station the next day and lodged a complaint. Police arrested Kundu January 15 and produced him in the court. Since then he has been lodged in jail as an under-trial prisoner