Cuttack: A Special Court under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act POCSO court in Cuttack awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a 20-year-old man Monday for allegedly physically exploiting a “helpless and naive” minor girl. The court also directed the man to pay a fine worth Rs 10,000 as part of his punishment.

The accused has been identified as Karunakara Kandi.

The court under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has awarded 20-years rigorous imprisonment to the accused. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

Government advocate Ramesh Mohanty informed, “Honourable court has awarded him greater punishment under 376 2I of Indian Penal Code (IPC). In case the accused fails to submit the fine of Rs 10,000, he will have to serve five-years more imprisonment”.

Sources said, Karunakara Kandi had raped the girl April 21, 2014 at Dharmasala area in Jajpur district when the minor girl had gone to her aunt’s house in Dharmasala block of Jajpur district.

However, the girl is the permanent resident of Nishintakoili police limits in Cuttack district.

Kandi who is the neighbour of the girl’s aunt entered their house when there was no one in the house and committed the heinous act. He also threatened her for life.

PNN