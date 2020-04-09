Puri: The nationwide lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus has severely affected approximately 2,000 fishermen and their families living in the Penthakata area of Puri district. Overall, close to 10,000 fishermen and their families reside at Penthakata.

Some of the fishermen said that due to the lockdown they are not being able to step out of their houses.

“We go into the sea for our catch and sell it in the markets on a daily basis. However, since the lockdown, we haven’t been able to do that. We have exhausted our savings and we have gone hungry for the last couple of days,” informed a large group of fishermen.

With no buyers for their catch, the fishermen have stopped venturing into the sea. Also three-four persons going out in a boat together would be a deterrent against social distancing. Hence the fishermen are staying indoors.

Fishermen with ration cards are getting all the facilities that the Odisha government is doling out. It is the 2,000-odd fishermen without the cards who are facing acute hardships. They have requested the executive officer of Puri Municipality to provide government assistance to those who have Aadhaar cards also.

PNN