Mumbai: With Dabangg 3 going strong at the box office, actor Sonakshi Sinha is closing the year 2019 on a high and that makes her feel quite fortunate.

Sonakshi had four releases this year – Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3 – which were all different from each other.

“It is a great end to the year. I am very fortunate that I got to be part of four different kinds of films. For me, as an actor it was fulfilling and satisfying thing. I am ending the year with a nice bang (Dabangg 3 success). I am very happy,” Sonakshi said.

The actor, who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010’s Dabangg, said she never received any formal training in acting and has learnt everything about it while working in films.

“I feel whatever I have learnt, I learnt it on sets. I did not get into any workshops or learn acting. I was just told to be part of this film (Dabangg). So whatever I have learnt is from him (Salman) and the people I worked with. He is still so hard working. His attitude towards his work is still the same despite being in the industry for so long. I try and follow it,” Sonakshi added.

The actor said ‘Rajjo’, wife of Chulbul Pandey (Salman) in Dabangg franchise will always remain her favourite on-screen character.

“It is my most loved character; it is the first character that I played. The amount of love I got is tremendous and it is unheard of. Till date I am asked to repeat that famous dialogue. I don’t think any other heroine has seen something like this,” Sonakshi said.

In 2020, Sonakshi will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, an action-war film. The movie reunites with her Action Jackson co-star Ajay Devgn.

