Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported Sunday the recovery of 2,071 COVID-19 patients. This is the sixth successive day when the number of recoveries far exceeds the number of new infections. Earlier in the day, the state had reported 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 infections. The new recoveries took the number of persons who have beaten the virus to 2,64,102 in Odisha. All the patients who have recovered have been discharged from their respective facilities in different parts of the state.

Khurda with 301 new recoveries again topped the list of recovered cases. It was followed by Sundargarh where 212 COVID-19 patients recovered followed by Cuttack (182).

Other districts that reported recoveries are Mayurbhanj (96), Angul (90), Jharsuguda (80), Nupada (78), Kendrapara (72), Bargarh (71), Jajpur (69), Bolangir (67), Puri and Sonepur (66 each),Jagatsinghpur (59), Balasore and Keonjhar (58 each), Kalhandui (51), Sambalpur (50), Kandhamal (43), Dhenkanal (38), Bhadrak (35), Malkangiri (33), Koraput (30), Ganjam (24), Nabarangpur (20), Boudh (19), Nayagarh (17), Deogarh and Rayagada (12) each Gajapati (five).

The state pool also reported 57 new recoveries. These were people from outside Odisha who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were treated in different districts.