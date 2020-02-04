Bhandaripokhari: Amid growing menace of sand mafia in various parts of Bhadrak district, revenue officials under Bhandaripokhari tehsil started to pen down strike from Tuesday.

They demanded action against the persons who allegedly attacked Bhandaripokhari additional tehsildar, revenue inspector of Manjuri Road and a Class IV employee Monday.

Revenue clerks and field staff of Bhandaripokhari tehsil have launched a cease-work agitation.

Following a complaint in this regard, the police have registered a case against 21 people. One of them was arrested.

Revenue staff said their cease-work will continue until all the accused in the attack are arrested.

They also sought police protection to ward off such incidents in future.

Manjuri Road revenue inspector Ramnarayan Samal had detained two tractors during a raid Monday.

The tractors had no valid documents. The RI wanted the owners of the tractors to go to the revenue office.

The sand mafia immediately unloaded the sand. But the RI had noted down the registration numbers of the tractors and clicked photos of the sand downloading.

At that time, additional tehsildar Sharat Kumar Swain reached the RI office.

In the meantime, a group of 20 people barged into the RI office at Manjuri Road and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods. The additional tehsildar, the RI and another staff Pradeep Kumar Jena sustained injuries in the attack.

It was alleged most of the attackers belong to Biridi. The agitating revenue staff clamoured for immediate arrest of all 21 people involved in the attack.