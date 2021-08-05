Bangiriposhi: As many as 22 persons were injured including 12 of them critically after an iron ore laden truck lost balance and hit seven vehicles in its front on Dwarsuni ghat road of National Highway-49 here in Mayurbhanj district, Wednesday.

The critically injured persons were Jagneswar Besra, 35, Arun Naresh Mohanta, 45, Bhupati Das,36, Sourav Das,8, Bhabesh Das,5, Kajal Das, 28, Kumudini Senapati, 36, Subhendu Sekhar Mohanta,36, Sumitra Majhi, 25, Kaushal Yadav, 22, Mahendra Singh,60, Joba Tudu,45. They were rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada after administering them primary treatment at Bangiriposhi community health centre.

Over 10 persons sustaining minor injuries were discharged after primary treatment. Bangiriposhi police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the absconding driver.

The mishap occurred when the iron ore laden truck on its way to Haladia lost balance and hit a car on its front. Later, it hit another vehicle and pushed it to roadside. The driver was trying to escape the truck when it hit an auto-rickshaw and a jeep of Bijatala health centre. Later, it rammed two buses and a biker on the route before the vehicle overturned.

PNN