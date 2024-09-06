Nuapada: Twenty-two junior students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Taraboda under Komana block in this district suffered serious injuries, some of them serious, after they were thrashed by their senior counterparts late Thursday night inside the hostel.

The entire issue blew up into a huge controversy Friday with parents of the injured and other junior students demanding stringent action against the guilty. So far, seven of the alleged attackers have been suspended, officials said.

According to sources, a Class X student allegedly passed inappropriate comments towards a Class XII girl student. This angered the Class XII students and they decided to teach their junior counterparts a lesson.

After some time a group of Class XII students attacked the juniors with rods, belts and sticks resulting in injuries to 22 Class XII students. According to eye-witnesses, students have suffered bruises and gashes on their backs, hands, legs and some even on their faces.

Upon hearing the news, parents rushed to the school, demanding strict action against the students responsible for the assault. They demonstrated in front of the school gate. The parents alleged that even though the assault took place Thursday night, no treatment was provided to the injured. It was only after their arrival, they took the injured to the hospital.

Subsequently, senior officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate Yogendra Majhi, Komana BDO Hitanshu Shekhar Samal, and district child protection officer Antaryami Baliarsingh, visited the school. They held discussions with the agitating students and their parents. A decision was taken to suspend seven of the alleged accused. They will only be allowed to appear for the exams

PNN