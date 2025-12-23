Malkangiri: Twenty-two Maoists Tuesday surrendered before police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, an officer said.

The surrendered Maoists handed over nine firearms and 150 live rounds of ammunition, 20 kg of explosives, 13 IEDs, gelatin sticks, and other articles in the presence of Odisha DGP Y B Khurania and other senior officers here.

Most of the surrendered Maoists hail from neighbouring Chhattisgarh but used to operate in Odisha, the officer said.

The surrendered Maoists include Divisional Committee Member (DCM) Linge alias Myre Madkam (45) of Sukma district and Baman Madkam (27), an ACM (area committee member), Commander hailing from Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

The Odisha government, November 27, had revised the Maoist surrender reward amount. It was 10 per cent higher than that offered in neighbouring Chhattisgarh for surrendered Maoists.