Nayagarh: A POCSO court here Wednesday sentenced a youth to 22 years of imprisonment after convicting him of raping a four-year-old girl under Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh district June 9. The judgement assumes significance as for the first time in the state the judge has delivered the verdict in record record-breaking span of four months after completing the trial. Moreover, police also submitted the chargesheet in the shortest period of 15 days. The convict was identified as Rabindra Nayak, 24, alias Jogi of Godimada village under Ranpur police limits.

The POCSO Court Judge Manas Kumar Panda delivered the order after examining the statements of 12 witnesses, documentary evidence and the arguments put forth during the trial by the government pleader and the defendant’s lawyer. The judge also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to give away Rs 6 lakh financial assistance to the survivor. Government Advocate Dasharathi Nayak pleaded the matter on behalf of the state government in the case.

According to the case diary, Nayak fractured his hand in Godimada village, following which his son Rabindra took him to a bone and fracture clinic in Ranpur area for treatment. During the course of treatment, Rabindra raped the four-year-old daughter of the physician June 9 evening. Rabindra not only raped the teenager but also shoved the motorcycle key in her private parts. Police registered a case after the family members of the survivor complained to the Ranpur police station, June 10. Police launched an investigation and arrested Rabindra after it found clinching evidence indicating his involvement in the case.

Police took Rabindra and the survivor for a medical examination and later produced him in the court. Sensing the sensitivity of the matter, police officer Hemant Rao of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was assigned the investigate in the case. The Nayagarh SP also personally monitored and supervised the case.