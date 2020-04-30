Ganjam: Four buses carrying approximately 228 Odia migrant workers who were stranded in Surat due to the ongoing lockdown reached Shergarh and Dharakote blocks in Ganjam district late Wednesday night.

The district administration was aware about the arrivals. All the returnees have been put under quarantine for 14 days.

The buses were asked to park at the Haladiapadar bus terminal here. The district administration, with the help of a medical team conducted preliminary health screening of the migrant workers.

District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said, “We request people not to visit these quarantine centres. Strict action will be initiated if anyone is found violating the order.”

More such buses carrying migrant workers from Gujarat are expected to arrive in Odisha in the next couple of days.

PNN