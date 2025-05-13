Sambalpur: Police Monday seized 23 fly-ash laden dumpers under Thelkolei police limits in Sambalpur district on the charge of transporting the material without necessary permits.

Police said the dumpers were transporting the flyash from various industrial plants in Jharsuguda and dumping on the ground adjoining the Thelkolei Government High School without proper permits.

On being informed, police reached the spot and verified the papers of the dumpers but the drivers failed to produce valid transit passes or dumping permits, prompting authorities to seize all 23 vehicles.

A case (155/25) has been registered at the Thelkolei police station and further investigations were on.

