Puri: At a time when the second wave of COVID-19 has been a cause of worry in Puri district, 23 people of Shree Jagannath Temple tested positive for the virus Tuesday. The district reported 53 new positive cases overall. Officials of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration shared the information Tuesday.

Among the 23 cases reported from the temple, seven are servitors and three of their relatives. Eight temple administration staff engaged at the shoe stand have also tested positive for the disease while three others work in the SJTA office. A policeman who regularly is on duty at the temple premises and a gardener have also tested positive for the virus.

This apart, a 13-year-old girl tourist quarantined at Puri railway station have also tested positive for the infection.

There has been a steady rise in the number of new cases. April 11, the district recorded 43 new cases of COVID-19 infection which went up to 54, the next day.

With the fresh addition Tuesday, the district’s tally has gone up to 14, 960. So far, 14,469 patients have recovered and 369 are currently undergoing treatment. The death in the district stands at 119.

PNN