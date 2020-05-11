Chhatrapur: A total of 2,350 migrant workers stranded in Chennai and Surat due to the ongoing lockdown, arrived at Jagannathpur Railway Station in Ganjam district by two Shramik Special trains, Monday.

The train carrying 1,054 Odia migrant workers from Chhenai reached Jagannathpur around 8.25am. Among the Chennai returnees 672 are residents of Ganjam district while the remainder belongs to other districts of Odisha.

The second train carrying 1296 migrant workers from Surat reached Jagannathpur Railway Station around 10.40 am in the morning. Among the Surat returnees, 1,290 are from Ganjam district, four are from Kandhamal district and two are from Khurda district.

After thermal screening, the migrants were offered food packets and water. Those from other districts left in buses where they will be placed under institutional quarantine. Those belonging to Ganjam district will also have to be under quarantine for 21 days said an official.

It should be mentioned here that the Railways will resume passenger operations May 12 onwards. The national transporter will run 15 special trains in the first phase. Accordingly, a special train between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi will start May 13. The train will stop at Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore in Odisha. The train will arrive from New Delhi the same day carrying passengers.

PNN