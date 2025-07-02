Bhubaneswar: The assault on BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo, a senior OAS officer, Monday, has not only drawn widespread condemnations but also raised serious concern over the safety of on-duty public officials.

Immediately after the incident, the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) Association called for a statewide cease-work protest beginning July 1, and met CM Mohan Charan Majhi demanding stringent action against perpetrators.

However, despite the CM’s assurance for ensuring justice, arrest of five of the accused by Kharvel Nagar police and the association’s decision to withhold the stir, OAS officers across Odisha went on a cease-work stir Tuesday.

Highly condemnable

Khurda ADM Pratap Chandra Beura said, “The incident of a senior OAS officer and Additional Commissioner, Ratnakar Sahoo, being assaulted inside the BMC office is highly condemnable. Such actions should be condemned by all sections of society. On Tuesday, OAS officers from the Khurda district association wore black badges in protest.”

Exemplary action should be taken

According to Bhadrak Sub-Collector Sourav Chakrabarty, the incident of a working OAS officer being attacked in a pre-planned and organised manner is highly condemnable. “Officers must be provided with safety and security at their workplaces. In addition, all those involved in this attack should be arrested, and exemplary action should be taken against them. Administrative officers, while sincerely performing their duties to serve the public, often become targets of anger or even physical assault,” Chakraborty said, adding the government must take necessary steps to find a permanent solution to such issues.

Ensuring security is essential

Gajapati ADM Falguni Majhi said the Gajapati OAS and ORS Association strongly condemns the incident of the attack on BMC Additional Commissioner. “OAS officers have no proper security arrangements while on duty. If this can happen to an OAS officer, it raises serious concerns about the safety of ordinary citizens. It is imperative to ensure the security of OAS officers,” Majhi said.

An unpardonable crime

Angul Sub-Collector Mayadhar Behera said attacking a BMC officer in the office is an unforgivable crime. “No amount of condemnation is enough. When administrative officers are attacked, they feel threatened, and as a result, they cannot effectively fulfill their responsibility of delivering public services as entrusted by the government. Such disgraceful acts must be completely stopped,” Behera added.

Such incidents must not be repeated

According to Athamallik Sub-Collector Upendra Luha, everyone should condemn such inhuman incident. “No one should take the law into own hands. To ensure that such incidents are not repeated, administrative officers must be provided with security personnel. If everyone works according to the law, it will benefit all,” said Luha.

Taking law into hands is unacceptable

Cuttack Sadar Sub-Collector Dibyajyoti Smruti Ranjan Deo said, “An attack on a working officer is never acceptable. It is inappropriate for anyone to take the law into their own hands. We, the OAS officers, strongly oppose such actions. The culprits must be punished appropriately. In protest, we have decided to go on mass leave. We also demand that working officers be provided with adequate security,” added Deo.

Such behaviour not healthy for democracy

CDA Secretary Sweta Kumar Dash said in a democratic country, such behaviour towards a working officer is never desirable. “There is a legal system in place, and no one is above the law. Therefore, both public and government officials should act responsibly. At the same time, we officers must also adopt a positive mindset and focus on addressing people’s problems with sincerity. Incidents like these discourage us from performing our duties with enthusiasm,” added Dash.

Deploy PSOs

Keonjhar ADM Rabindra Kumar Pradhan said senior officials should be provided with security guards. “The attack on BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo is very inhuman. Such incidents should not happen again. We have decided to go on a mass leave in protest. Strict action should be taken against the culprits. Personal security officers (PSOs) should be provided for the protection of senior officials,” Pradhan said.

Attack condemnable

Mayurbhanj ADM Netrananda Mallick said the attack on the BMC Additional Commissioner is condemnable. “The OAS Association members have decided to go on leave demanding concrete action against the culprits. The protest will continue until a permanent solution is reached. We hope that the IAS association, engineers’ union, revenue inspectors’ union and civil servants’ union will also support our demand,” Mallick said.

Protection needed

According to Balasore ADM Sudhakar Naik, the attack on the BMC Additional Commissioner is very unfortunate. “The government should take legal action against all the accused. The working officers should be provided with protection. All the officers working in the district are on leave till the next step of the government. Government measures should be implemented for the safety and security of the officers serving the public,” Naik added.

Dignity at stake

Soudamini Sethi, Special Secretary to Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water department, said, “We provide service to the people. The attack on a public servant in broad daylight reflects a negative state of society. Our dignity is at stake.”

Act condemnable

Similarly, Deepak Routrai, Additional Secretary of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, said, “We vehemently condemn this incident and will follow whatever course of action our association will take. The officers are public servants and they should not be manhandled. The government must ensure that.”

Need stringent action

“Our officers play a key role in implementing policies and overseeing administrative works. However, this attack on the officer has shocked us and raised questions on our safety. Stern action must be taken against the attackers and they should be booked under stringent Sections of BNS,” said Niranjana Jena, Deputy Secretary of Labour and Employee’s State Insurance department.

Strong legislation required

Susanta Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary to Public Enterprises department, urged the government to bring strong legislation to avoid such kind of incident. He said, “We deeply condemn this act of violence. If we commit any mistake, there are authorities and court of law, where people can make their appeal. But, taking law into hands is no body’s right. The government should provide security to its officers and ensure that no on-duty official is assaulted.”

