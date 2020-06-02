Baripada: In a bid to fight coronavirus, Mayurbhanj district administration has set up 24 COVID Care Centre in all sub-divisions.

According to the district administration, a 200-bedded COVID-19 hospital has already been opened at Bankishol where the coronavirus-infected patients are undergoing treatment. If the number of patients increases in the coming days, they will be treated in those 24 COVID care centres.

In all there are 1320 beds in these 24 centres. The centres in Kaptipada under Udla sub-division, Gopabandhu Ngaar, Udla block, Khunta, Tato in Karanjia sub-division, Thakurmunda, Jashipur and Shukruli have 50, 50, 100, 50, 50, 38, 36 and 40 beds, respectively.

Similarly, Kusumi, Bijatala, Jamda block, Bahalda, Rairangpur, Bisoi, Tiring, Rairangpur municipality have such centres with 50, 60, 80, 50, 50, 50, 50 and 116 beds capacity respectively.

In Baripada sub-division, the centres in Rasgovindpur block, Kuliana, Baripada block, Bangiriposhi, Shuliapada, Morada, Badasahi and Baripada municipality area have 50, 40, 50, 40, 40, 40, 40 and 100 beds respectively, it was learnt.

PNN