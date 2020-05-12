Bhadrak: Bhadrak district administration Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew in areas within 500 metre of Charampa station owing to the scheduled influx of large number of migrant workers.

The curfew came in force 2pm Tuesday and will end at 2pm Wednesday. The decision was taken to curb chances of community transmission of deadly COVID-19.

The area between Dagarasahi School Chowk to Ghunthunia Bazar Railway Malgodown Road, Telangasahi Gali Chowk to Kailash Film Hall Chowk, Charampa Overbridge Chowk up to Xavier School Chowk, Belamala to Railway Station Chowk will come under the curfew zone.

According to the district administration, thousands of migrant workers are expected to reach Charampa station by two Shramik Special trains.

The migrants will be offered food packets and water after thermal screening. Those from other districts will leave in buses where they will be placed under institutional quarantine. Those belonging to Bhadrak district will also have to be under quarantine for 21 days, said an official.

Bhadrak District Collector Gyana Das said, “The arrival of a large number of people at Charampa station will create a challenge for the administration for maintenance of law and order. We are prepared for it.”

According to the district administration, movement of individuals and all non-essential activities will remain prohibited during the stipulated period. That said, vehicles engaged for shifting of returnees to their destinations will be allowed.

Collector Gyana Das and SP Rajesh Pandit have directed the police personnel to step up patrolling in the area.