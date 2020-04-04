Cuttack: More than 245 cases have been registered in the state for violation of lockdown guidelines, police said Saturday.

These cases were registered between Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Out of the total 245 cases registered till Saturday morning, 230 cases were slapped against people for defying restrictions as part of the nationwide lockdown which came into force March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Three cases were registered against people for violating home quarantine regulations meant for preventing the spread of COVID-19, a police officer said. 12 cases were registered on other issues pertaining to COVID-19, the police officer added.

The state government has taken a serious view of lockdown violations and will act decisively against them, the cops said.