Bhubaneswar: The vaccination against coronavirus will start January 16 in Odisha, like in most other states. Odisha government will vaccinate close to 24,000 healthcare workers in the state capital in the first phase. These healthcare workers are currently working in 43 health centres here.

Bhubaneswar Additional District Urban Public Health Officer (ADU-PHO) Dr CVSN Rao said gave this information Monday, “The vaccination programme will be rolled out at five places in Bhubaneswar. They are Capital Hospital, Unit-4 Urban Community Health Centre, SUM Hospital, KIIMS and BMC Hospital. Only the hospital employees will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase,” Rao said

Among the 43 medical institutions 27 run by the government while the remaining 16 are private hospitals.

“The hospitals comprising more than 100 employees have been selected as the vaccination centres in Bhubaneswar. The details of healthcare workers shortlisted for getting the vaccine have been uploaded on the COVID-19 website,” informed Rao.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that after the vaccination of people engaged in the healthcare segment, the frontline persons including BMC employees, sanitary workers and police personnel will get the jab. Then people in the age group of 50 and more will get the injection.

Two vaccines have been approved by the Centre. They are Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield .

“The vaccines will be sent to the districts after it reaches the state vaccination centre,” informed Rao.

PNN