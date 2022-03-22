Sambalpur: At least 25 passengers were injured after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Gargadbahal railway overbridge under Jujumara police limits in Sambalpur district Monday evening.

The injured have been rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Jujumara.

According to reports, the bus ‘Garuda’ (OR 15H 1919) was en route to Sambalpur from Angul when the steering of the vehicle got locked, leading to the mishap.

Police, Fire Service personnel and local people helped in rescuing the passengers.

In another incident, a youth died on the spot while two others sustained grievous injuries after a speeding 108 ambulance hit their motorbike from rear near Birunha bridge in Dhamnagar of Bhadrak district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Abinash Mahalik, 20, of Birunha while the injured have been identified as Anshuman Mohanty and Abhishek Mohanty.

Anshuman and Abhishek were rescued and admitted at the local hospital. Tension prevailed in the locality after locals thrashed the driver of the ambulance following his death.