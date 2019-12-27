Bhubaneswar: As many as 25 states from various parts of the country are scheduled to participate in ‘Sisir Saras’, an annual national-level rural fair, to be held in the Capital city beginning January 4, 2020.

The annual fair is being organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (Ormas) in association with Odisha Livelihoods Mission, Mission Shakti, KVIC, KVIB and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard). The event will continue till January 14, 2010. As many as 300 stalls will be opened at the fair ground.

Panchayati Raj minister Pratap Jena told the media here that the fair is being organised every year to create market linkage for rural artisans and to provide a larger platform for sale and display of their products.

Bamboo crafts, decorative flowers, winter garments from North East, handloom, silk and ironworks from Uttar Pradesh, tussar from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, household decorative items from Rajasthan and Gujarat, food items from Maharashtra, home furnishings from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, phulkari garment products of Punjab, woolen and dress materials from Jammu and Kashmir will be showcased in the fair.

This apart, artisans from all the 30 districts of the state are also scheduled to showcase their products in the annual fair.

Terracotta items from Balasore, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Subarnapur, food and spices from Rayagada, Kandhamal and Nuapada, Handloom items from Bargarh, Subarnapur and Bolangir, Forest products from Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri and Kalahandi, Kaincha work of Kendrapara, Sabai and Baripada, and teak wood work from Mayurbhanj among other household products shall be a part of the mega event.

The event will also have cultural events in the evenings. The cultural events will have Odissi dance, Hindi melody nights, Folk dance and light comedy shows for the entertainment of visitors.