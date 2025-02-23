Every year, 20,000 to 200,000 children reportedly go missing in China, according to child protection groups and Chinese media reports. While some are eventually found, thousands vanish into a vast human trafficking network, leaving their families in a relentless search that can span decades.

With “weak enforcement and a thriving black market for stolen children”, parents are left to navigate an agonising journey—one driven by hope, heartbreak, and the desperate pursuit of justice.

One such parent is Du Xiaohua who has spent 26 years searching for his abducted son. The nightmare began with a simple moment: “Dad, I’m going out to play for a while.” Minutes later, his child was gone.

The father’s desperate search has led him across countless cities and provinces, following every lead, no matter how small. He has pleaded with authorities, visited police stations, and connected with other parents suffering the same fate. Over the years, he has met families whose infants were stolen from hospitals and parents whose children were taken off the streets, often in broad daylight.

Child trafficking in China is fueled by deep-rooted societal and economic factors. The country’s decades-long one-child policy, combined with a cultural preference for male heirs, created a demand for trafficked boys, sources said.

Activists say inconsistent law enforcement and corruption allow trafficking networks to thrive. Shockingly, until 2015, purchasing a kidnapped child was not even considered a crime under Chinese law, making it easier for traffickers to operate.

In recent years, technology has become a crucial tool in the search for missing children. Social media platforms like Douyin (China’s version of TikTok) and Weibo have helped parents spread awareness and reconnect with their lost children.

The father, now in his late fifties, relies on these digital platforms, sharing his son’s photos and story in the hope that someone, somewhere, might recognise him.

Despite the overwhelming obstacles, he refuses to give up. His fight is no longer just about finding his own son—it’s about exposing China’s child trafficking crisis and pushing for stronger laws to protect other families from the same heartbreak.

For now, his search continues, fueled by one unwavering belief: one day, he will find his son. Until then, he will keep fighting.

Watch the whole documentary by CNA Insider here:

PNN & Agencies