Jaleswar: Police seized 260gm brown sugar worth Rs26 lakh and arrested a peddler in this connection at Malgodam Chhak under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district Tuesday evening.

This was stated by Jaleswar SDPO Dillip Kumar Sahu during a press conference organised at Jaleswar PS compound, Wednesday morning.

As per reports, police Tuesday evening conducted a raid near the Malgodam Chhak and nabbed a youth who was present there to sell the contraband.

Police seized 260gm brown sugar along with a mobile phone and cash worth Rs1,420 from his possession.

The accused youth is a resident of Sekhbard area in Jaleswar town, said the police.

PNN