Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded 27.35 per cent growth in GST collection during the month of January 2022 in comparison to the corresponding period of 2021, officials said here Thursday.

The state has collected Rs 3,995.40 crore in January 2022 as against Rs 3,137.45 crore collected in January last year.

The progressive GST collection up to January of the current financial year was Rs 36,108.52 crore, while till January of last fiscal it was Rs 23,226.91 crore thereby registering a growth of 55.46 per cent, they said.

The State GST (SGST) collection has recorded a 47 per cent growth during the month of January 2022. The SGST collection during the month of January 2022 was Rs 1143.14 crore against a collection of Rs 777.71 crore in January, 2021.

The progressive gross SGST collection till January 2022 is Rs 10,239.39 crore as against Rs 6,556.47 crore collected till January 2021 with growth rate of 56.17 per cent.

There is also a collection of Rs 965.92 crore in CGST, Rs 1134.15 crore in IGST and Rs 752.19 crore in Cess during the month of January, 2022.

The total collection of VAT (petrol and liquor) is Rs 853.43 crore in January as against Rs 835.23 crore during January last year with a growth rate of 2.18 per cent.

Out of the above, collection from petroleum products is Rs 657.99 crore while collection from liquor is Rs 195.43 crore Enforcement activities are being undertaken by the state GST Commissionerate as a deterrent to errant businessmen and to detect issues of fake invoice.

During the current financial year, six accused have been arrested for producing fake invoices.

PNN