Islamabad/Karachi: At least 27 people, including 14 security forces, were killed and 62 others injured on Saturday in a suicide bombing at a railway station in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, officials said.

The explosion ripped through the railway station of the provincial capital Quetta as passengers gathered on the platform before the departure of the Jaffar Express, scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9:00 am. There were around 100 people on the platform when the blast occurred.

“So far, we have received 27 bodies and at least 62 people are injured, with some in critical condition,” said Dr Wasim Baig of the Quetta Trauma Centre.

Dr Arbab Kamran Kasi, Managing Director of the Trauma Centre, warned that the death toll may increase since several wounded individuals, aged 20 to 50, remain in critical condition.

Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said it was a suicide attack targeting security forces and civilians were also hit badly.

“There are around 14 members of the law enforcement agencies among the dead and dozens more among the wounded,” he said.

The suicide bomber had entered the station with luggage, Shafqaat said, adding that was difficult to stop a person coming with an intention to carry out a suicide attack.

Earlier, SSP Operations Muhammad Baloch had also said that initial findings point to a possible suicide bombing.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an ethnic Baloch separatist group designated as a terrorist organisation, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The BLA alleges that the federal government exploits Balochistan’s resources while neglecting the province’s development. However, the federal government dismisses these allegations and claims that foreign powers are manipulating disgruntled elements to perpetrate sabotage.

“All bus stations, public spots have been put on high alert and gatherings discouraged,” Shafqaat said.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IG) Moazzam Ansari said early investigations suggest the terrorists “targeted personnel from the Army Infantry School”.

Rescue and law enforcement teams responded immediately, securing the area and transporting the injured and deceased to Civil Hospital Quetta, according to the provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

An emergency was declared at the hospital where additional medical staff was summoned to deal with the injured.

The blast, which also damaged the platform’s roof, was heard far and wide in various areas of the city.

BLA has stepped up attacks in the restive Balochistan province in recent months. Saturday’s suicide bombing comes a week after a blast near a girl’s school and a hospital in Balochistan’s Mastung district killed eight people, including five children.

The terror group has also been targeting Chinese nationals working in the province and in Karachi. Last month a suicide bombing near the Karachi airport killed two Chinese engineers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, terming it as “a horrific act targeting innocent civilians”, and ordered an immediate investigation.

He said that terrorists are increasingly aiming civilians, labourers, women, and children, and vowed that those responsible would be pursued relentlessly.

Pakistan, particularly the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, has seen a sharp uptick in terrorism-related incidents over the past year.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of the ongoing year witnessed a 90 per cent surge in violence in Pakistan, the Geo News reported.

With a total of 722 people being killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review, 97% of these fatalities occurred in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023, the report said.

PTI