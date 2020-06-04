Jaipur: A 28-year-old woman was arrested for killing her husband after he raped her minor sister in Rajasthan’s Sikar, police said Thursday.

The murder took place on the intervening night of June 1 and 2.

The woman in her statement said that she was pregnant and so she had brought her 15-year-old sister along with her to lend a helping hand in post-delivery phase. However, the woman was quite aggrieved when her husband raped her sister and in a fit of rage, she hit him with an axe that led to his death, police said.

She will be produced before a local court on Thursday, Dhod police station SHO Amit Kumar Nagora said.

The accused kin has also been handed over to her family members after completion of her medical test, Nagora added.

IANS