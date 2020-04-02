Rasulpur: Dharmasala police have identified the second person of this block Wednesday, who had attended the Tablighi Jammat congregation at Nizammudin in New Delhi.

Even though 18 days has elapsed since his return, block health department officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Sahoo has advised the man to self-quarantine himself for 14 days at his home following COVID-19 guidelines. The person has been identified as a resident of Brahamabarada locality under Rasulpur block in Jajpur district.

Jajpur district administration officials had earlier identified Tuesday the first person from Brahamabarada who had attended the same Tablighi Jamaat congregation. The man after attending the Tablighi Jamaat meeting had flown to Ranchi from where he had taken a train to Cuttack. Then from Cuttack the man had returned to Brahamabarada by car. That person has also been quarantined while the driver of the car has been asked to undergo self-isolation.

The second man, who was identified Wednesday to have attended the Nizamuddin meeting, returned to Jajpur from Delhi by train. Then he returned to Brahamabarada in his own car. The driver of the car has also been asked to go for self-isolation for 14 days.

PNN