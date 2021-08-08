Phulbani: While a Kendriya Vidyalay is already functioning at Phulbani sub-division in Kandhamal district, another one is likely to be set up soon. Land for the school has been identified, a report said.

According to reports, Baliguda sub-collector Subhankar Mohapatra had got a patch of land identified and submitted a map of the same to the Collector. He has proposed to the Collector D Brunda D to send a proposal to the government for setting up the second KV at Baliguda. The project needs approval of the government.

The children of state and central government employees in 12 blocks can get admission to the KV at Phulbani.

There are nine blocks such as Chakapada, Tikabali, G Udaygiri, Raikia, Daringbadi, K Nuagaon, Baliguda, Tumudibandh and Kotagarah under Baliguda sub-division. Phulbani KV is far from the reach of thousands of students living these nine blocks.

They are unable to get proper educational facilities in KV at Phulbani, which is 80 km from Baliguda, it was stated.

Given the distance factor, the sub-collector has urged the district administration and the Chief Minister to set up the KV at Baliguda.

The sub-collector has stated that a majority of the population in Baliguda are Kondh tribals, whose livelihood depends on collection and sale of minor forest produce and agriculture.

There are no public schools under the CBSE and ICSE in the region. As a result, people send their kids to Berhampur, Nayagarh and Bhubaneswar for their studies.

The sub-collector further stated that till the infrastructure of the KV was ready, the school could run temporarily from the Sunapanga Urdu School.

