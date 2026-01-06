Bhubaneswar: The three-day Second Odisha Parab, which will be organised in Guwahati from January 30 to February 1, will help promote Odisha’s cultural heritage, traditions, cuisine, handicrafts, handlooms, and tourism.

This was revealed during a high-level coordination meeting of the Tourism department Monday.

The meeting, held at the Tourism department conference hall, was chaired by Tourism Director Deepankar Mahapatra, who emphasised the importance of promoting Odisha’s cultural heritage, traditions, cuisine, handicrafts, handlooms, and tourism through well-organised events.

He discussed strategies to ensure smooth coordination among various departments and make the event attractive and successful.

A total of 20 exhibitions and 10 food stalls representing six government departments will be featured at the event.

The Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts department will display the maximum number of stalls (six each), followed by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) (three stalls), Mission Shakti (three stalls), and Koraput Coffee by Adisha.

To enhance the cultural experience, the Language, Literature, and Culture department will organise cultural programmes throughout the event.

Discussions also focused on promoting Odisha’s heritage and traditions in the northeastern states, attracting artisans from other states to invest in Odisha, and engaging the resident Odia community in Assam to make the festival memorable.

Senior officials from various departments and agencies—including Language, Literature & Culture, Scheduled Tribe & Scheduled Caste Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, Information & Public Relations, Mission Shakti, Handloom & Handicrafts, ORMAS, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) – participated in the meeting and were briefed on their respective exhibition stalls and activities.