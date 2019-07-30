Bhubaneswar: The second round of admissions for MBBS and BDS courses under Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) began Tuesday.

The admission is being conducted for 304 MBBS and 259 BDS seats under the state quota for which the applicants have been told to report at the OJEE Cell, Gandamunda here.

During the second round of admissions, seats lying vacant in 10 medical colleges, both government and private, will be filled. While the admission process will continue till August 1, the students will have to report at their respective institutions August 3

In the second round of admission to MBBS course, OJEE has allotted 49 seats at SCB Medical College Cuttack, 22 each in MKCG Medical College Berhampur and VIMSAR at Burla, 12 in PRM Medical College at Baripada, 10 each in SLN Medical College at Koraput and Fakir Mohan Government Medical College at Balasore, 12 in Bhima Bhoi Government Medical College, Bolangir and 55 in High Tech Medical College in Bhubaneswar.

The OJEE cell has also allotted 17 BDS seats in SCB Dental College and 55 seats in High Tech Dental College for second round admissions.

Notably, admission to 970 MBBS and BDS seats in the state were conducted by OJEE earlier this month in the first round.

While a total of 6,313 candidates had registered for medical counselling, only 5,638 had paid fees to participate in the process. Later, only 3,654 candidates verified their documents.

The process of admission to medical courses in the state will be completed by August 18.

Meanwhile, candidates who have participated in the first and second round medical counselling will not be allowed to take part in the spot admission as per the directives of the Medical Council of India and the Supreme Court.

However, seats for the candidates who have secured ranks in the special OJEE held July 21 will be allotted August 1. The first round admission of the candidates in courses like B Tech, Lateral Entry B Tech, MCA, Lateral Entry MCA, MBA, B.Pharm and M.Pharm will be held from August 2 onwards.