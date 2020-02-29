Christchurch: Invited to bat, India reached 194 for five at tea on the opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here Saturday.

India lost both the openers — Prithvi Shaw (54) and Mayank Agarwal (7) — to Kiwi pacers in the first session.

Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Hanuma Vihari (55) raised a 81 run-stand for the fifth wicket after the visitors lost skipper Virat Kohli (3) and Ajikya Rahane (7) cheaply.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 194 for 5 in 53.4 overs. (H Vihari 55, P Shaw 54, C Pujara 53 batting; Tim Southee 2/38, Kyle Jamieson 1/35).

PTI